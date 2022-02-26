HM Payson & Co. Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

