HM Payson & Co. Sells 64 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock valued at $207,075,973 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

