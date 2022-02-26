HM Payson & Co. Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

