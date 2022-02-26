Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.40 ($2.29).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 110.10 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 225 ($3.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

