Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

