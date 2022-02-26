HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

