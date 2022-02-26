Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $485.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

