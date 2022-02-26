Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,357 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.