Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,775 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 187,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.