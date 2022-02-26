Homrich & Berg Acquires 4,106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

