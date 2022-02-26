Homrich & Berg Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

