Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.