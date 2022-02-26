Homrich & Berg Purchases 511 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $209.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average of $202.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

