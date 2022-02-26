Homrich & Berg Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,565,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $94.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87.

