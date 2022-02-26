Homrich & Berg Sells 619 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 51.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AutoZone by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $78,685,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,864.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,982.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,824.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,145.16 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.