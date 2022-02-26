Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,030 ($14.01) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $970.00.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $9.95 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

