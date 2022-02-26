HP’s (HPQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

