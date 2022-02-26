HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Trading Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 575 to GBX 565. The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.14. 367,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,322,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

