Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

