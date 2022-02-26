Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.35 EPS.

Shares of HURN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 259,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

