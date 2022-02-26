Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

