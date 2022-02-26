I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Hits $917.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $846,473.81 and approximately $917.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,427,425 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

