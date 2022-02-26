Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

IEP opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

