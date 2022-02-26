ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.04 or 0.07098580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.89 or 0.99577769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003097 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

