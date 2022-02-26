ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

