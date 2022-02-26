IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

IDYA opened at $13.63 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.