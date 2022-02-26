Idena (IDNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87,158.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $87,158.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00190195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,023,330 coins and its circulating supply is 57,469,563 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

