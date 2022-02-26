Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

