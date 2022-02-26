IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.24. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

