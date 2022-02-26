Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Laura G. Eichorn Sells 8,000 Shares

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IMGO stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Imago BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,506,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

