Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Laura G. Eichorn Sells 8,000 Shares

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IMGO stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Imago BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,506,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.