IMI plc (LON:IMI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15.80 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IMI opened at GBX 1,508 ($20.51) on Friday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,656.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.24) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

