Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.34 million.

PI traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, upped their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,539 shares of company stock worth $4,619,765 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $3,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

