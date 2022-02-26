IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMV stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in IMV by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

