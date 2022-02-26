Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

