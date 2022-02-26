Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$26.75 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as low as C$16.57 and last traded at C$17.04, with a volume of 69843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.18.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

