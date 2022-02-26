Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

