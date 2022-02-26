Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 73 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 59.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.