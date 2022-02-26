Insider Buying: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMG opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.39 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

