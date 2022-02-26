Insider Buying: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,216,399.60 in Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 552,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

