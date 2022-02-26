Insider Buying: Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Michael Moule acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,331.16).

AJG stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 181.04 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.21. The stock has a market cap of £78.28 million and a P/E ratio of 35.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

