Insider Buying: The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,950 ($32,571.74).

On Friday, February 11th, Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,050 ($34,067.73).

Scottish American Investment stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.53) on Friday. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($7.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £844.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 515.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

