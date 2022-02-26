Insider Buying: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Acquires 75,276 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of USER opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76. UserTesting Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

A number of analysts have commented on USER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.