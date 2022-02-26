Insider Selling: Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Sells 191,131 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

