Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.12 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,898,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

