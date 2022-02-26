Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells 6,611 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SWK opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.21 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

