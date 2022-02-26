Insider Selling: TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Senior Officer Sells 7,240 Shares of Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.30. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.93 and a 1-year high of C$32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get TELUS alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.46.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.