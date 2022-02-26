Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $200,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,345. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.