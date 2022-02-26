Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $52.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

