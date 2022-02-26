InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

