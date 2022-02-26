Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.